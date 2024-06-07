Rockers Rally Comes up Short

June 7, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

High Point Rockers News Release







HIGH POINT, N.C. - The High Point Rockers could not overcome the Staten Island FerryHawks despite rallying for three runs in the ninth and fell 4-3 in the series opener at Truist Point on Friday night.

The Rockers did not score until the ninth inning as Staten Island built a 4-0 lead. Solo homers by Drew Maggi and Kolby Johnson in the third put the FerryHawks up 2-0. A triple by Nate Scantlin leading off the sixth gave SI a 3-0 lead when he scored on a Pablo Sandoval sac fly. Luis Castro followed with a double and score don a single by Ben Norman.

The Rockers began their rally when Staten Island reliever Nate Griep walked Zander Wiel and Colin Moran. Wiel scored on a double by Ryan Grotjohn. The FerryHawks brought in Jimmy Sherfy from the bullpen. After retiring Brian Parreira on a fly to left, Sherfy walked D.J. Burt to load the bases. With two outs, Evan Edwards stroked a two-run single to right to score two and pull the Rockers to within a run at 4-3. But Sherfy was able to get Ben Aklinski to ground out for the final out.

High Point starter Neil Ramirez (L, 1-2) took the loss, working 5.2 innings and striking out seven while allowing five hits.

Game two of the three game series between the Rockers and the FerryHawks will take place Saturday at 6:35 p.m.

