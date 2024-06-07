Early Offense Leads Gastonia Past Long Island

(Gastonia, N.C.) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the Gastonia Bolognia (a.k.a. Gastonia Baseball Club) 9-3 on Friday night in the opener of a three-game series at CaroMont Health Park

Chance Sisco gave the Ducks an early 2-0 lead with a two-out, two-run home run to right-center field in the first inning off Gastonia starter Brett Daniels. Back-to-back two-out RBI hits for Jake Gatewood and Patrick Mazeika in the bottom of the first off Ducks starter Stephen Woods Jr. tied the game at two. Josh Stowers' two-out, two-run single to left in the second and Gatewood's solo homer to left-center in the third put Gastonia in front 5-2.

An RBI single by Kevin Watson Jr. in the fourth upped Gastonia's lead to four. JC Encarnacion cut the deficit to 6-3 in the fifth with a solo homer to left-center field. However, a three-run bottom of the eighth, highlighted by another two-run single from Stowers, put the game out of reach at 9-3.

Daniels (1-3) earned the win, tossing seven innings, allowing three runs on four hits while striking out six. Woods Jr. (2-3) took the loss, surrendering six runs on eight hits and three walks in five innings with three strikeouts.

Dearden led the Ducks offense with two hits and a run.

The Ducks and Gastonia continue their three-game set on Saturday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at CaroMont Health Park. Fans can follow all the action live on FloBaseball. Left-hander Jimmy Robbins (0-1, 11.25) takes the mound for the Ducks against Gastonia southpaw Zac Lowther (2-0, 2.35).

Long Island returns home on Tuesday, June 11, to begin another three-game series against the York Revolution. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). As fans exit the ballpark following the game, Ducks staff members will be handing out coupons for a special offer from Francesco's Trattoria East Islip. It's also a Triple Play Tuesday, and if the Ducks turn a triple play during the game, one lucky fan will be a grand prize winner of $25,000. Tickets for the game, and all Ducks games, are available by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

The Ducks are in their 24th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, led all MLB Partner Leagues in attendance in 2023, and have sold out a record 707 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

