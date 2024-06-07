Legends Shut Down Blue Crabs

June 7, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

WALDORF, MD - The Lexington Legends demonstrated a balanced approach of dominant pitching and clutch hitting on Friday night, securing a 5-0 shutout victory over the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs.

The Legends took an early lead in the second inning when Pedro Gonzalez belted his 7th homerun of the season. Lexington doubled their advantage in the fourth inning as Jesus Tavarez's single brought home Michael Bottcher, who had singled to start the frame.

Lexington's starting pitcher, Javier Reynoso, delivered an excellent outing on the mound. Reynoso threw eight scoreless innings, allowing just four hits and striking out three, effectively neutralizing the Blue Crabs' lineup and maintaining control throughout the night.

The Legends' offense continued to apply pressure, extending their lead in the ninth inning with an RBI double by Drew Jemison. Matt Bottcher put the game out of reach with a 2-run homerun of his own, his 5th of the season.

The Lexington Legends showcased their potential with a well-rounded performance, highlighted by Reynoso's dominant start.

The series continues tomorrow in Southern Maryland with the Legends looking to take the series advantage.

The Legends return home to Lexington on June 11th against the Gastonia Baseball Club.

