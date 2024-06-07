Dirty Birds Score 19 Runs to Defeat York

June 7, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

(Charleston, WV) - The Dirty Birds dropped won the series finale 19-5 to take the three-game series. Those 19 runs are a season-high for Charleston, who scored 18 in Lexington on May 12.

Dirty Birds hitters combined for 19 hits and 14 walks. Every hitter in the starting lineup had at least one hit in the contest. Jonathon Soto, the starting catcher, had the most hits of the night with four and he drove in five runs for Charleston.

Edison Suriel earned his second win of the year after relieving Gerald Ogando in the third inning. The left-handed pitcher allowed one earned run off three hits in over two innings pitched. The Dirty Birds pitching staff allowed seven hits and walked eight Revolution batters while striking out 11.

The Dirty Birds host Lancaster tomorrow for game one of the three-game series. Charleston is in the middle of a nine-game home stand that ends on Thursday June 13.

