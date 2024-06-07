Dirty Birds Fall Short in Game One Against Lancaster

June 7, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

(Charleston, WV) - The Dirty Birds dropped game one against the Lancaster Stormers. The 9-6 loss extends the Stormers win streak to 11.

David Lebron earned his third consecutive loss after only pitching two innings. He gave up six runs of seven hits and 3 walks. Dirty Birds pitching staff gave up fifteen hits and six walks. The only two Charleston pitchers to not allow a run were Bryan Quillens and Mason Fox.

The Dirty Birds hitters strung together nine hits in the contest. They came within two runs of tying Lancaster in the fifth inning after sending nine batters to the plate. Tillman Pugh ended the night 2-3 with four runs batted in. He hit a three-run blast in the fifth inning, which was his third home run of the season.

The Dirty Birds host Lancaster tomorrow for game two of the three-game series. Charleston is in the middle of a nine-game home stand that ends on Thursday June 13.

