Rockers Drop Tight One to Charleston

May 2, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

High Point Rockers News Release







HIGH POINT, N.C. - The High Point Rockers and Charleston Dirty Birds locked up in an old-fashioned pitcher's duel on Thursday night at Truist Point with the 'Birds pulling out a 2-0 win.

Charleston starter Trey Supak allowed just one hit over his six innings of work while walking one and striking out seven. Reliever Jalen Miller came on in the seventh and nearly equaled Supak's effort with one hit allowed and six strikeouts over the final three innings.

High Point starter Kyle Barraclough was also at the top of his game, striking out six and yielding just one hit over his six inning stint.

The only runs of the came off High Point reliever Taylor Guerreri in the seventh inning. After retiring the first two hitters in the frame, Charleston catcher Rusber Estrada sent a ground ball to short and Ryan Grotjohn's throw to first was out of the reach of Zander Wiel. Charleston's Kevin Maitan then homered to center to give the 'Birds a 2-0 lead and concluding the scoring for the game.

Supak retired the first 11 batters of the game before Connor Owings coaxed a walk with two outs I the fourth. Supak then set down the next four hitters before Grotjohn led off the sixth with a single. But Supak was able to retire D.J. Burt, Martin Figueroa and Ben Aklinski to escape unharmed.

Miller came on in the seventh and put the Rockers down in order in the seventh and eighth. Aklinski doubled to center with two outs in the ninth but Owings' fly ball to right was caught near the warning track.

High Point's two hits mark the second-fewest the Rockers have managed in a game in club history. The Rockers struck out 13 times. High Point's pitchers allowed just three hits and three walks while fanning 11.

Supak improved to 1-0 with the win while Guerrieri evened his record at 1-1. It was Miller's first save of the year.

The Rockers start a three-game series with the York Revolution on Friday night at 6:35 p.m. at Truist Point.

