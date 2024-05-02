Stormers Continue Roll

May 2, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Jack Labosky threw six shutout innings, and the Lancaster Stormers offense struck for 10 runs in the first three innings as the club rolled to its fourth straight win, 12-2, over the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars in a Thursday matinee at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

With the win, the Stormers moved into a tie for first in the North with the York Revolution and the victor of Thursday night's game between Staten Island and Long Island.

Labosky (1-0), making his first appearance since early in 2022, yielded a leadoff double by Magneirus Sierra before retiring 13 in a row. The control artist finished his day throwing only 22 balls to 20 hitters and, in the process, limiting the Flying Boxcars to only three hits. The right-hander from Alaska struck out three.

Meanwhile, the Stormers got to Chase Solesky (0-2) for three runs in the home second. Gaige Howard opened the inning with a single into right. Howard headed to third on Chris Proctor's double inside the third base bag, and Joseph Carpenter was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Solesky retired Chad Sedio on a shallow fly ball to left, but Jack Conley cleared the bags with a double to the gate in right center.

Seven runs in the bottom of the third put the game away. Isan Diaz, Cristian Santana, and Howard opened the inning with singles to make it 4-0. Proctor also singled on a liner to right, and the Stormers scored two more runs when the ball skipped through Welington Dotel for a two-base error. Sedio picked up Proctor with a base hit to right off reliever Nick Trabacchi, and Kyle Hess brought the Stormers to double figures with a three-run shot onto the right field deck.

Proctor and Carpenter tacked on RBI singles in the home sixth.

Hagerstown did not score until the ninth when Osvaldo Abreu led off with a walk against Carter Raffield. Abreu wandered to second on defensive indifference and to third on a wild pitch. Eury Perez took Howard toward the right field line, and Howard dropped the fly ball for an error with Perez being awarded a sacrifice fly. Welington Dotel singled up the middle to score the second run.

Lancaster will entertain the Lexington Legends on Friday evening at Clipper Magazine Stadium. Brady Tedesco (0-0) will make the start against right-hander Parker Bugg (0-0). Fans may tune into FloBaseball beginning at 6:40 for all the action.

NOTES: Diaz and Santana both extended their hitting streaks to seven games to open the second...Santana had his sixth multi-hit game...Howard drew his ninth and tenth walks of the season...Lancaster starters did not walk a batter in 18 innings in the series...They allowed only eight hits and one earned run...Hess tied Santana for the club lead with his second home run...Lancaster has outscored its opponents, 37-9, in the four-game streak.

