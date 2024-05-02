High Point Rockers Add Tar Heel Colin Moran

HIGH POINT, N.C. - The High Point Rockers have signed former North Carolina All-American and All-ACC infielder Colin Moran to their roster. Moran is a seven-year Major League veteran with over 500 games at the MLB level. He owns a .263 Major League batting average with 50 home runs and 239 RBI.

Moran made a big splash in his three seasons with the Tar Heels. He was the ACC and National Freshman of the Year in 2011. After leading UNC with a .365 batting average as a sophomore in 2012, he was the ACC Player of the Year in 2013. Selected with the sixth pick in the first round by the Miami Marlins in 2013, Moran repeated as an All-ACC and first team All-America selection by leading the league with 91 RBI.

Moran made his Major League debut with the Houston Astros in 2016 and was with the Pittsburgh Pirates from 2019 through 2021. He spent time with the Cincinnati Reds in 2022 and with the Seattle Mariners in 2023.

Moran is expected to make his Rockers debut on Friday, May 3 when the Rockers host the York Revolution at 6:35 p.m. at Truist Point.

