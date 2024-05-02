GBC Musters up 3 Hits; Falls to York 2-1

The Gastonia offense scored nine runs on nine hits on Sunday afternoon in an offensive explosion.

This was not the case on Monday, as the Baseball Club's bats went ice cold, managing just three hits against the York Revolution.

Gastonia fell to York 2-1, dropping the opening contest of the three-game set.

The bats were as quiet as a mouse against southpaw Zach Neff and reliever Jon Olsen.

Neff went five innings, allowing a run on two hits.

The lone Gastonia run was courtesy of Jake Gatewood, who stayed red-hot, connecting on a solo homer in the fifth frame

Gatewood was coming off a 3-for-4 game, hitting two home runs in Sunday's contest against the Blue Crabs.

The third baseman now leads the team in dingers (3), as well as RBI (5), OPS (1.192) and runs scored (5).

The other knock against Neff was an Eric De La Rosa triple with two outs in the second. Neff got Dean Miller to ground out, which ended the threat.

Olsen came on in the sixth inning. He was spectacular, pitching the final four innings and only allowing one hit. He didn't walk a batter and struck out five.

Kevin Watson singled off Olsen with one out in the ninth.

Justin Wylie then hit a grounder to short, where Matt McDermott threw to second to start a 6-4-3 game-ending double play.

McDermott started the game for York after being traded by Gastonia following Sunday's game.

The infielder hit a home run as a member of Gastonia Sunday, and hit one against his former team Monday.

McDermott's blast came in the fourth inning, and the solo shot ended up being the difference in the game. After crushing the ball to deep left, he watched it go and slowly dropped his bat before taking the trip around the bases.

The home run was hit off right-hander Ryan Conroy, who continued the streak of Gastonia starters allowing no more than two earned runs. He made it five straight to start off the season.

Trent Fennell and Bryan Blanton were great in relief, with Fennell going three scoreless and Blanton retiring all six batters he faced.

Gastonia will take on York in doubleheader action on Tuesday, with Game 1 starting at 3 p.m. These will be the final two games of the home stand.

