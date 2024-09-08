Rockers Drop Home Finale to Lexington

HIGH POINT, N.C. - The Lexington Legends broke a 5-5 tie with five unanswered runs and posted a 10-7 win over the High Point Rockers in the home season finale in front of 2,050 fans at Truist Point on Sunday afternoon.

Tied at 5-5 in the sixth, Legends second baseman Nilo Rijo hit a 429-foot homer to dead center off reliever Jacob Edwards (L, 7-4) to put Lexington up 6-5. The Legends added three more runs in the seventh on a two-run double by Luis Navarro and an RBI single from Roberto Gonzalez to extend the lead to 9-5.

The Rockers rallied in the ninth as Brian Parreira hit a solo homer and D.J. Burt tripled and scored to pull High Point within three at 10-7 but could get no closer.

Lexington's Korry Howell homered to lead off the game and put the Legends up 1-0. Jacob Barfield doubled to score Kole Cottam who had reached on a single as Lexington's lead grew to 2-0 after a half inning.

Michael Martinez singled home Ben Aklinski in the bottom of the first to make it a 2-1 game.

Brady Whalen hit a solo homer in the third as Lexington took a 3-1 lead. But the Rockers responded with three runs in the bottom of the third to take a 4-3 lead. Ryan Grotjohn reached on an error and Aklinski was hit by a pitch. After a walk to Evan Edwards loaded the bases, Martinez drilled a two-run single to center. A sac fly off the bat of Gilberto Jimenez plated Edwards to put High Point in front for the first time.

Lexington tied the game at 4-4 with a single run in the fourth. Barfield singled, stole second then scored from second on a wild pitch from Rockers starter Derrick Adams. It was the first of three runs that the Legends scored on wild pitches in the game.

The Legends regained the lead 5-4 in the fifth when Howell was hit by a pitch and moved to third on a pair of infield outs. He then scored on a wild pitch by Justin Lewis.

High Point re-tied the game at 5-5 in the bottom of the fifth on Aklinski's solo lead off homer. It was hit 28th homer of the season and his 364th career hit, making him High Point's all-time hit leader.

But Lexington then scored five straight runs to go ahead 10-5 before the Rockers rallied late.

Lexington starter Nick Laio (W, 6-5) went six innings and allowed five runs on five hits while walking two and striking out four.

The Rockers will depart on Monday for their final road trip of the regular season. High Point will start the six-game series at Long Island on Tuesday.

The loss leaves the Rockers (32-25) four games behind the South Division-leading Charleston Dirty Birds (36-21) with six games remaining. Charleston has dropped four straight games and will conclude the regular season with a six-game stretch at Gastonia.

