Olsen Dominates as Revs Toss Another Three-Hitter

September 8, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

(York, Pa.): The York Revolution capped off the War of the Roses regular season series with a 5-1 win over the Lancaster Stormers on Sunday behind another strong pitching performance, this time led by Jon Olsen. The Revs finish the regular season series with Lancaster, 15-3.

Chase Dawson led off the scoring with a bang, blasting a leadoff home run to right field off of Lancaster starter Brady Tedesco in the bottom of the first. It was Dawson's first homer with York and the Revs' third leadoff home run of the season.

Matt McDermott doubled the lead when he deposited a base hit into shallow right field for an RBI single in the third inning. The knock scored John Cristino, who led off the frame with a single for his first hit with York.

Olsen retired the first two batters of the fourth inning before Niko Hulsizer tagged him for a solo home run to left center to cut the York lead in half at 2-1.

Alerick Soularie got the run right back with two outs in the bottom of the fourth inning with a solo home run of his own to right center field for a 3-1 lead.

Soularie provided another big swing in the sixth inning against reliever Jackson Rees, doubling off of the Arch Nemesis to score a run before scoring a run of his own on a wild pitch which made it 5-1 York. Soularie (3-for-4) ended his day a triple shy of the cycle.

Olsen (11-3) finished his day on the hill with a 1-2-3 sixth inning, ending his start with six innings of one run ball on just three hits, needing only 70 pitches.

Alex Valverde struck out the side in order in the seventh inning and Dan Kubiuk pitched a perfect eighth of his own.

Matt Turner capped off the game with a perfect ninth as York pitching retired the final 13 of the game to lock down the win.

The final homestand of the regular season continues Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. when the Revs host the Staten Island FerryHawks.

Notes: York improves to 75-44 overall, tying the 2019 team for the fourth-most wins in a season in franchise history having already clinched the highest winning percentage in a season in franchise history. York is four wins shy of the franchise record for wins with six games remaining. The Revs finish the War of the Roses 15-3 in the regular season including an 8-1 mark at home. York won all six series between the two teams. The three-hitter is the second straight for the Revs pitching staff following Saturday's 1-0 win. Sunday's game took just two hours and 12 minutes, one minute quicker than Saturday's victory. Olsen ties Ethan Lindow for the team lead with 11 wins, second most in the league. Olsen and Lindow give the Revs two 11-game winners for the second time in franchise history, joining Corey Thurman and Aaron Rakers who each won 11 games in 2008. Olsen's 11-3 record gives him the third highest winning percentage in a season in team history (minimum 12 decisions), trailing only Thurman's records of 13-3 and 14-3 in 2011 and 2012, respectively. The 11 wins are tied for eighth most in a single season in club history. Dawson is now 4-for-8 with a triple, homer, and four walks to begin his Revs career. Valverde logged his ninth consecutive scoreless outing; he has allowed just one hit in 10.2 innings over that stretch and has also allowed just one earned run in 22.0 innings over his last 16 outings since July 12. Kubiuk has recorded five outs, retiring all four batters faced over the last two days. Turner holds a 1.96 ERA (23.0 innings, five earned runs) in 24 outings since July 7 as 20 of those 24 outings have been scoreless.

