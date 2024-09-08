Dirty Birds Drop Season Finale to Long Island

(Charleston, WV) - The were swept by Long Island in three games for the final regular season homestand. In the series finale, the Ducks won 4-2. It was only the 33rd time the Dirty Birds have not scored at least four runs in a game.

Bryan Quillens took the loss after only facing three batters in the seventh. He walked all three batters on 12 pitches and did not throw a strike. All three of those runs score after Edison Suriel relieved him.

Offensively, the Dirty Birds had five hits but only Joseph Rosa drove in a run with an RBI triple. The other run scored off a wild pitch.

The Dirty Birds head to Gastonia for a crucial six-game road trip with a three-game lead in the second half standings.

