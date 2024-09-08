Ducks Complete Road Sweep of Dirty Birds

September 8, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Charleston, W. Va.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Charleston Dirty Birds 4-2 on Sunday afternoon in the finale of a three-game series at GoMart Ballpark.

Long Island took a 1-0 lead in the top half of the second inning on Nick Heath's run-scoring base hit off Dirty Birds starting pitcher David Lebron. Charleston tied the game at one in the sixth when Juan Santana hustled down the line from third base on a wild pitch thrown by Ducks starter David Griffin.

The Flock scored three times in the seventh for a 4-1 advantage on a two-run double into the left field corner off the bat of Leobaldo Cabrera and a sacrifice fly to right centerfield produced by Aaron Antonini. Charleston got to within 4-2 in the eighth by way of Joseph Rosa's RBI triple, but with runners at the corners and two down, Tyler Vail induced Tillman Pugh to foul out to Joe DeLuca at first base to limit the damage. The Dirty Birds would not get any closer as Al Alburquerque retired the side in order in the last of the ninth for his second save of the season.

Griffin (2-0) notched his first quality start of the campaign en route to the victory as the right-hander allowed just one run on three hits in six innings pitched to go along with five strikeouts. Lebron registered a no-decision after tossing six innings of one-run ball on five hits, walking three and striking out six. Bryan Quillens (8-3) suffered the loss after walking all three batters he faced and surrendering three runs in the process.

Taylor Kohlwey had two hits and a run scored for the Flock, while Heath and Yonny Hernandez each had a hit, run scored and walk, with Heath stealing a base and Hernadez swiping two bags. Antonini drew three walks on the evening and has now reached base safely in 32 consecutive games overall.

Long Island returns home on Tuesday, September 10, to begin the final homestand of the regular season with a six-game series against the High Point Rockers. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive Ducks Magnetic Photo Frames, courtesy of AARP. It's also a Francesco's Trattoria Tuesday and a Triple Play Tuesday at the ballpark. Right-hander Chris Ellis (1-1, 5.96) gets the start for the Ducks against Rockers righty Jeremy Rhoades (4-3, 3.99).

Tickets for the game, and all Ducks games, are available by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX. Those unable to make the game can follow all the action live on FloBaseball

The Ducks are in their 24th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, led all MLB Partner Leagues in attendance in 2023, and have sold out a record 712 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from September 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.