York Pitching Shines Again

September 8, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

For the second consecutive game, the York Revolution pitching staff stymied Lancaster's high-powered offense as York toppled the Stormers, 5-1, Sunday afternoon at WellSpan Park.

The Stormers' magic number to win the North Division in the second half remained at five, pending the outcome of a later start between the Long island Ducks and Charleston Dirty Birds. Lancaster's lead stands at 2 1/2 games heading into that contest.

Jon Olsen (11-3) worked the first six innings, giving up three hits, one of which was a homer to left center by Niko Hulsizer. The right-hander walked none and struck out five.

Alex Valverde, Dan Kubiuk and Matt Turner retired the side in order over the final three innings to complete the three-hitter.

Over the past two games, Lancaster has managed only six hits, and only nine balls have reached the outfield off the Stormers bats. The club had averaged nine runs per game over the previous 17 contests.

York took a quick 1-0 lead off Brady Tedesco (3-4) as Chase Dawson reached the tents in right field with a leadoff home run. The Revs extended that lead in the third when catcher John Cristino led off with a single to left and took third on a ground single through the right side by Dawson. Tedesco nabbed Dawson on a steal attempt, but Matt McDermott dropped a single into shallow right center for a 2-0 lead.

Hulsizer and Alerick Soularie exchanged the solo home runs in the fourth. York capped the scoring with a pair in the bottom of the sixth, keyed by Soularie's double off the left field wall.

Lancaster will entertain Hagerstown Tuesday at 6:45 to start the final homestand of the season. Noah Bremer (9-7) will take the hill. Fans not in attendance may tune into FloBaseball, starting at 6:40.

NOTES: Lancaster finished its road schedule with a 32-31 record...Lancaster got scoreless work for the third straight time from newcomer Michael McAvene...The Stormers are working to fill open roster spots before the deadline at noon on Monday.

