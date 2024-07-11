Rockers Crush Legends 11-1 Behind Aklinski's Five-RBI Night

July 11, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington Legends News Release







High Point, NC - On a sun-drenched evening at Truist Point, the High Point Rockers dismantled the Lexington Legends 11-1, thanks in large part to Ben Aklinski's impressive five-RBI performance and Gilberto Jimenez's multi-hit game.

The Rockers wasted no time setting the tone, plating runs early and often. After scratching across a run in the first and another in the third, High Point broke the game wide open with a seven-run explosion in the fourth. Aklinski, who has been a consistent force at the plate this season, delivered a clutch three-run homer that capped the inning, putting the game out of reach for Lexington.

Lexington's lone run came from a sacrifice hit from JT Riddle, the MLB vet from Frankfort, KY, to drive in Kole Cottam. Pitching struggled yet again, with the starter Luis De La Rosa allowing 9 runs on 9 hits over 4 innings, which left not much room for the three relievers to do any solid work.

Despite the lopsided score, both teams flashed the leather. High Point turned two key double plays and no errors. Lexington, though unable to match the Rockers' offensive firepower, played error-free defense, with notable plays from Cottam and Riddle.

High Point's commanding victory underscored their potent offense and solidified their standing in the league. While High Point looks to challenge Gastonia for the second half title, Lexington's skid continues to 13 in a row.

