Dirty Birds Defeat Gastonia 8-4

July 11, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Charleston Dirty Birds News Release







(Charleston, WV) - The Dirty Birds snapped Gastonia's 12-game win streak on Thursday night. In a game that took 3 hours and 20 minutes, the Dirty Birds scored eight runs off nine hits and 10 walks.

Adrian Almeida, the Dirty Birds starting pitcher, earned his third win of the season. The southpaw allowed two earned runs off five hits and five walks while striking out seven Gastonia batters. The bullpen combined to throw four scoreless innings.

Only two Charleston hitters did not record a hit, but Jesus Tavarez and Keon Barnum both drove in runs for the Dirty Birds win. Delino DeShields Jr. and Juan Santana both had two-hit games.

The Dirty Birds kick-off a six-game road trip tomorrow in Southern Maryland. They return to GoMart Ballpark on Friday to host Gastonia again.

