Revs Set Team Stolen Base Records in Offensive Showcase at Long Island

July 11, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release







(Central Islip, NY): The York Revolution set season and single game franchise records for stolen bases and Zander Wiel enjoyed a breakout night with his new team in a 16-9 victory over the Long Island Ducks on Wednesday night at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

York jumped in front with three runs in the first inning and led the entire way.

Matt McDermott started things with a double off the right center wall on the first pitch of the night, having hit safely in 28 of his last 31 starts. Rudy Martin Jr lined an RBI single to right center two pitches later for the game's first run. Jacob Rhinesmith added an RBI groundout, and Wiel ripped a two-out RBI single to left center for the 3-0 lead.

Long Island got one back right away as Nick Heath drew a leadoff walk and Jackie Bradley Jr doubled off the right center wall, but Revs starter Michael Horrell allowed only one run on a Frank Schwindel sac fly to right, leading 3-1 after an inning.

York put up two more in the second to build a 5-1 lead as Donovan Casey poked a two-out RBI single through the right side and Ducks starter Stephen Woods Jr uncorked a wild pitch to plate another.

The Ducks used a two-out rally to score a run in the third as Ryan McBroom smacked an RBI single to right center, but Casey gunned down Jonathan Waite attempting to go first to third for the final out as the lead stood at 5-2.

Alfredo Reyes sparked things in the fourth with a first pitch bunt single and stole both second and third base accounting for the Revs franchise single season record tying and breaking 188th and 189th stolen bases of the season. Martin Jr brought him home with a two-out, two-strike RBI single to center, and after a stolen base of his own, came around to score on Casey's single up the middle to make it 7-2.

Wiel crushed a 429-foot solo homer to left in the top of the fifth, his first with York, to make it an 8-2 lead.

Horrell was an out away from finishing five innings with a six-run advantage, but after Schwindel's bloop single kept the inning alive and Waite took a walk to load the bases, McBroom lined a two-run double to left to bring the Ducks within 8-4. Ivan Castillo followed with a pop fly that landed in front of a diving Casey to plate two more runs, as the lead suddenly shrunk to 8-6.

York answered Long Island's four-run frame with a five-spot against reliever Bobby Vath in the sixth. Walks to Michael Berglund and McDermott got things rolling, and Martin Jr reached on a throwing error on a sac bunt to load the bases. Casey provided a sac fly to right and Rhinesmith ripped a two-run double past a diving McBroom at first base. Trey Martin reached on a double when his fly ball was lost in the twilight, and Wiel singled up the middle to bring home two more for a 13-6 advantage.

Long Island scored a pair against reliever Denny Bentley in the bottom of the sixth as Bradley Jr chopped an RBI single into left and Schwindel provided an RBI groundout.

York got those two runs back in the seventh as Berglund came home on a wild pitch, and Rhinesmith and Casey teamed up on a double steal with Rhinesmith's attempt drawing a throw to second from Waite, allowing Casey to sprint in from third and steal home with the Revs' franchise record 10th stolen base of the night.

McBroom homered to left center against reliever Nelvin Correa in the bottom of the seventh, but Tom Sutera and Matt Turner handled scoreless innings to close it.

York plated one more run in the ninth when Berglund came home on a passed ball for the 16-9 final.

Notes: The Revs snap a season high tying three-game losing skid; they had gone 33-12 over the 45 games in between three-game slides. Martin Jr scored four runs, his third time scoring four or more in a game this season; he also stole three bases giving him a league-leading 45 swipes on the year, moving into fourth on the Revs' single-season list. Casey drove in three runs, increasing his league leading total to 84 RBI on the year including 24 in his last nine games; he extended hitting and RBI streaks to 11 consecutive contests. Wiel went 4-for-5 with four RBI; his homer was his 14th this season and 75th of his Atlantic League career. The Revs now lead the league with 196 steals in just 67 games, besting the previous franchise record of 188 steals set in 140 games during the 2014 season. The 10 stolen bases in Wednesday's game surpass the previous team record of nine set on August 31, 2014 vs Somerset. The Revs have scored in double digits 20 times this season including 19 times in their past 46 games. It is the 12th time they've scored in the teens, all in the past 46 games. Their five-run sixth marked the 23rd time they've scored five or more in one inning compared to just eight times allowing their opponents to do so. York lefty Ethan Lindow (7-4, 6.41) faces Jimmy Robbins (4-2, 4.50) in Thursday's rubber match as the Revs go for three series wins in as many visits to Long Island this season. Revs fans can catch the 11:05 a.m. contest with pregame beginning at 10:55 a.m. on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, The New WOYK app, and FloBaseball.TV.

