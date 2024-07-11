Ducks Welcome 5,829 for Annual Camp Day

July 11, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks welcomed over 3,700 summer day campers and a total attendance of 5,829 Fairfield Properties Ballpark on Thursday morning for a showdown with the York Revolution. The game, as it has the past few seasons, had a special start time of 11:05 a.m. as a special accommodation to summer camps throughout Long Island.

"We thank all the summer camps for coming out today," said Ducks GM Sean Smith. "The weather turned out to be beautiful, and the campers seemed to enjoy themselves in the ballpark."

The game featured the final visit of the 2024 regular season by the York Revolution, who won the rubber match of the series 15-12. York has won the first half North Division title and clinched a spot in the 2024 Atlantic League playoffs.

The Ducks go on the road for their next six games prior to returning home Friday, July 19. Game time for the series opener against the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). The first 1,500 fans in attendance on July 19 will receive Ducks T-Shirts, courtesy of Discover Long Island. It's also a Tap Room Friday, and Ducks staff members will be handing out coupons with a special offer from The Tap Room as fans exit the ballpark. Tickets for the game, and all Ducks games, are available by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

The Ducks are in their 24th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, led all MLB Partner Leagues in attendance in 2023, and have sold out a record 710 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

