Revs Take Series at Long Island Winning Another Wild Slugfest

July 11, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

(Central Islip, NY): The York Revolution completed another high scoring triumph, beating the Long Island Ducks 15-12 on Thursday afternoon at Fairfield Properties Ballpark. The Revs take the final two of the series, both in high scoring affairs, improving to 45-23 on the season.

York scored multiple runs in the first for the second consecutive game, getting to work on the big performance right out of the gates. Matt McDermott started things with a single up the middle and Rudy Martin Jr was hit by a pitch. With one out, Colton Welker blooped an RBI single to center and after Martin Jr stole third, Trey Martin lifted a sac fly to left for a 2-0 head start.

The Revs bludgeoned Ducks starter Jimmy Robbins with a season high-tying eight-run inning in the second. Alexis Pantoja jumped on the first pitch for a homer to right, and Ciaran Devenney blasted the very next pitch out to left for a tape measure shot and the Revs' fifth set of back-to-back home runs on the season. Matt McDermott reached on a throwing error and scored as Martin Jr lashed a single to center. Donovan Casey reached on a bloop hit and Welker was hit by a pitch to fill the bases. Zander Wiel blooped an RBI single, Alfredo Reyes roped a two-run double to left, Pantoja added a sac fly to left, and Devenney drilled an RBI double to left field as the lead exploded to 10-0.

Five more came across in the fourth as the lead ballooned to 15-0. Martin singled and Wiel doubled to get things started. Reyes ripped an RBI single to left and Pantoja narrowly missed his second homer on an RBI double off the wall in right. Robbins (4-3) was chased one batter later, and McDermott greeted reliever Justin Alintoff with a two-run single up the middle. Welker added a two-out RBI single to left as the lead reached its apex.

Revs starter Ethan Lindow (8-4) was solid through six innings, earning his sixth consecutive win. He allowed just one hit through the first three innings and allowed only a run on a fielder's choice in the fourth and a solo homer by Ryan McBroom leading off the sixth.

Aaron Holiday worked his seventh scoreless inning in as many appearances in the bottom of the seventh.

Trouble struck in the eighth after Frankie Bartow quickly recorded the first out. The next eight batters all reached in a seven-run inning as Long Island closed within 15-9. JC Encarnacion and Zach Racusin drove in runs on singles and Alex McGarry added another on an RBI double. After RBI singles by Manuel Geraldo and Nick Heath, Bartow was lifted for Tom Sutera. Joe Gray Jr greeted Sutera with a base hit to left as a run came home on an error on the play. Ivan Castillo capped the rally with an RBI ground out.

The Ducks brought the tying run to the plate in the ninth, scoring three more. Will Stewart was lifted after facing three hitters as a pair of walks sandwiched an Encarnacion RBI triple. McGarry greeted Matt Turner with an RBI single, and after a pair of strikeouts, Gray Jr doubled home a run to make it 15-12, but Turner retired Castillo on a game-ending ground out, stranding runners at second and third to end it.

Long Island threatened by scoring the final 12 runs unanswered as the Revs were held in check from the fifth inning on with Duck pitchers retiring 13 in-a-row at one point.

The Revs have won back-to-back games and improve to 16-4-2 in series this season. They have taken two of three in all three visits to Central Islip, going 6-3 at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

York improves to 22-11 on the road and the road trip continues to Staten Island on Friday at 6:30 p.m. as Aaron Fletcher squares off with Christian Capuano in the opener. Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, The New WOYK app, and FloBaseball.TV beginning at 6:10 p.m.

Notes: The eight-run second was the Revs' third eight-run inning of the season, all since June 23. Martin Jr stole his league-leading 46th base of the season in the first inning, tying Martin for third most in a season in Revs history, matching Martin's league-leading total from last season. Casey had a pair of hits extending his hitting streak to 12 games but lost a franchise record-tying 11-game RBI streak which tied Drew Mendoza's team record set May 25-June 7, 2023. Pantoja's homer was the second of his Revs career and 12th of his pro career. Wiel went 3-for-4 after going 4-for-5 in his second game with York the night before. Lindow has won six consecutive starts, tied for the seventh longest winning streak by a pitcher in Revs history and the sixth longest streak by a starter (longest since 2022). Lindow's eight wins lead the league. His seven strikeouts tied a season high. The seven-run eighth inning is the second biggest inning allowed by the Revs this season. It is the first time the Revs have been involved in a game in which both teams scored double digit runs since July 12, 2023 in an 18-12 loss to Spire City; it's their first win in such a contest since July 24, 2022 in a 12-11 win vs Lancaster in 10 innings. The Revs have scored in double figures a whopping 21 times this season including 20 times in the last 47 games. They have scored in the teens 13 times, all in those past 47 games. York leads the league with 524 runs, an average of 7.7 runs per game, ahead of the league record pace of 7.4 runs per game set by Lexington in 2021.

