Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 20 at Buffalo

Rochester Red Wings (17-24) vs. Buffalo Bisons (20-23)

Saturday - 1:05 p.m. ET - Sahlen Field - Buffalo, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

RHP Cory Abbott (2-3, 5.46) vs. RHP Zach Thompson (0-3, 7.79)

FOUR...HOURS...LATER...: The Rochester Red Wings used 10 innings to defeat the Buffalo Bisons Friday night by a score of 10-7...2B DARREN BAKER's 3-for-5 night with 4 RBI paced the offense as the Wings picked up their second win of the series despite being out-hit by Buffalo...newcomer DH FRANMIL REYES made a splash in his first at-bat with Rochester, doubling in a run and finishing 1-for-4 with a pair of walks and runs scored...LF CODY WILSON and C LUIS TORRENS each logged a pair of hits in the win...the Red Wings bullpen combined to work the final 6.1 innings, allowing just two runs...RHP CORY ABBOTT gets the ball for game five of the six-game set in search of win number three on the year.

CALL IT LIKE I SEE IT:The Red Wings went 4-for-5 in ABS challenges during last night's win, which matched their season-high successful challenge total and set a new high for most calls challenged in a single game...

Thus far this season, the Wings are 12-for-23 in ABS challenges.â

EXTRA FUN: The Red Wings notched their first extra-inning win in 2023 after taking down Buffalo in 10 innings...this marked the first extra inning victory since 9/15/22 against LHV and their first coming on the road since 7/10/22 against LHV...Rochester is now outscoring teams in the 10th frame 7-6 this season...

Five runs in the 10th inning are the most runs the Wings have scored in an extra frame since 8/12/13 at NOR, when they also nabbed five in the top of the 10th.

CALL THE BAKER, OVENS HEATING UP: 2B DARREN BAKER recorded his team-leading 18th multi-hit game, going 3-for-5 with a career-high four RBI in the win...this is his first time recording multiple RBI in a game this series, the last time coming on 5/13 against Worcester...

Two other Wings (Wilson and Torrens) also recorded multi-hit performances in the win.

Baker's four RBI were the most by a Rochester hitter since CF CODY WILSON drove in six on 5/11 against WOR.

GET A LOAD OF THESE GUYS: DH FRANMIL REYES and C LUIS TORRENS both made their debut with Rochester in last night's win and collected a hit in their first game with the club... this marked the first time a player has hit and scored in their debut with Rochester since LF TRAVIS BLANKENHORN tripled on Opening Day (3/31) to start his career as a Wing...

Torrens recorded his first multi-hit game of the year in his debut...he recorded 10 multi-hit games last season with the Seattle Mariners and TAC.

BULLY-PEN: LHP ANTHONY BANDA came out first in relief for Wings' starter RHP JOAN ADON, and did not give up a single run in his 1.1 innings of work...RHP TYLER DANISH, RHP AMOS WILLINGHAM, LHP ALBERTO BALDONADO, and RHP JORDAN WEEMS pitched the remaining innings to hold off Buffalo, allowing only one earned through 6.1 frames...

The Wings bullpen has posted a 2.90 ERA (16 ER/49.2 IP) in 10 games against Buffalo this season, versus an 8.92 ERA (39 ER/39.1 IP) from starting pitchers.

ON THE LOOSE: Rochester grabbed three stolen bases in last night's win over Buffalo, marking the second consecutive game with at least two stolen bags...the five stolen bases are the most in a two-game span for the Wings this season and the most since 9/23-24, 2022 when they stole seven bases against the Bisons...

Since the beginning of its series against Buffalo (5/16), Rochester has stolen the second-most bases (7) in the International League...

2B DARREN BAKER, who swiped a bag in the seventh inning Friday night, is now tied with SS RICHIE MARTIN for the most steals on the team (7).

HEY, THERE'S DUCKS OUT THERE: Rochester plated 10 runs Friday night, the third-most in a game this season, but stranded 12 runners on base...it marked the most they've left on base since 4/12 when they left 13 ducks on the pond against Buffalo...Rochester has left 294 runners on base this season, the third-fewest in the International League...

Despite scoring 10 runs in the win, Rochester is the only team to not have scored 200 runs at the Triple-A level in 2023, amassing 180 through Friday.

