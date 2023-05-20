SWB Game Notes - May 20

May 20, 2023 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (21-22) vs Charlotte Knights (19-24)

Game 44 | Away Game 13 | Truist Field | Charlotte, NC | Saturday, May 20, 2023 | First Pitch 6:05 PM

RHP Mitch Spence (3-2, 5.17)vs LHP Garrett Davila (0-3, 5.52 w BIR/CLT)

HOMER HEAVEN- Last night, the RailRiders hit six homers to total eighteen in the series thus far. This was their second game this week launching a half a dozen homers in one contest. SWB has homered more in one week in four games they then have in any other series, topping the 16 they hit last season against Omaha. Andres Chaparro leads the team after hitting his 11th of the summer, placing him 6th in the International League. The team is now first homers hit in all of Triple-A with Albuquerque dropping to second with 70 hit this summer. SWB is also first in long balls in all of Minor League Baseball and fourth in all of baseball. Tampa Bay leads the way with 87 in 47 games.

RUN SCORING RAMPAGE- The last time SWB scored 15 or more runs was on April 28, 2022 versus Lehigh Valley. The RailRiders have plated 14 runs three different times this season, but have not gotten past that. With their 17 runs in yesterday's win the team has now plated 232 runs this summer. They have only allowed 213 to cross on their watch.

STARTERS STAYING IN- The RailRiders have really been able to rely on their starters the past two weeks. Starters have surpassed relivers now for innings pitched for the team, totaling 193 frames and lowering their cumulative earned run average down to 5.13. Not counting Luis Severino in rehab, the team has compiled 14 straight starts from six different pitchers of at least five innings or more with three earned runs or fewer.

WINNING WAYS- SWB has now matched their highest win streak of the season with four straight wins in a row for the second time this summer. The RailRiders have not won more than four games in a series so with a win today or tomorrow could mark their fifth victory in one week. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre is also one game under .500 for the first time this month. They have not had an even record since they were 7-7 in the middle of April.

PITCHING TOGETHER- The starters and relievers have combined for a 4.41 earned run average puttting them sixth in the International League. The bullpen's twelve save ranks them tied for third in the IL with Greg Weissert having four of them.

WHO'S ON FIRST -The RailRiders have had six different first basemen this season. Billy McKinney leads the way with fifteen starts, while Andres Chaparro has made twelve starts there. Mickey Gasper and Jake Bauers have also played their hands at first base this season. Last night, Rodolfo Duran played his first ever professional contest in the corner infield position. Every defensive player at first, except Gasper, has made at least one error in the position. Carlos Narvaez, in just his third Triple-A contest, got his initial start at first.

ANOTHER YEAR DOWN- On May 4, Andres Chaparro turned 24 years old and the RailRiders will celebrate five more birthdays to come this May. Mitch Spence turns 26 on 5/6. Deivi Garcia turns 24 on 5/19. DJ Snelten turns 31 on 5/29, while Elijah Dunham turns 25 the same day. Matt Bowman turns 32 on 5/31.

ATOP THE YANKS FARM - The RailRiders will showcase top prospect Elijah Dunham (#16 per MLB prospect rankings in the Yankees system) in his first Triple-A season. Will Warren (#7), Randy Vasquez (#12) and Sean Boyle (#28) are set to be essential parts of the starting rotation after also making their debuts with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 20, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.