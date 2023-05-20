Bisons Score Early in 8-3 Victory over Rochester
May 20, 2023 - International League (IL) - Buffalo Bisons News Release
BUFFALO, NY - The Buffalo Bisons knocked off the Rochester Red Wings 8-3 on Saturday at Sahlen Field. The game, which started in a 1:30 minute delay, started in rain and clouds before finishing in a picturesque sun splashed afternoon in the Queen City.
Buffalo dominated the opening innings, bringing runners home in multiple ways via the struggles of Rochester's Cory Abbott. Rob Brantly got the scoring started for the Herd, hitting a sacrifice-fly that would bring Rafael Lantigua home to open a 1-0 lead.
Cory Abbott's early struggles continued when a wild pitch scored Spencer Horwitz to double the lead for the home side, 2-0.
The bottom of the second inning would prove to be fruitful for Buffalo, when Lantigua would add a sac-fly of his own to extend the lead to 3-0. Following an Ernie Clement walk, Horwitz stepped to the plate and gave Buffalo a 4-0 advantage with an RBI single that scored Cameron Eden and moved Clement to third base.
With two men on base, Davis Schneider stepped to the plate and inflated Buffalo's lead to 7-0 with a three-run home run to left. The home run is Schneider's seventh of the season, extending his team lead over Clement, who has gone yard five times himself for Buffalo.
Otto Lopez hit the third sac-fly of the game for Buffalo to open an 8-0 lead, this time bringing Brantly home.
Rochester attempted to get a rally going in the seventh, with a Derek Hill two-RBI single scoring Francisco Arcia and Darren Baker, 8-2.
The Red Wings struck for a third time, this time thanks to a Matt Adams single bringing Hill around to score and cut the lead to 8-3.
The bullpen would lock things down for the Herd, with Junior Fernandez keeping the Red Wings off the board in the eighth, setting the stage for Jay Jackson to finish the game out with a clean ninth inning in his first Buffalo appearance since May 2.
The Herd and Red Wings meet for the sixth and final time this week tomorrow, with first pitch scheduled for 1:05. Drew Hutchison is set to take the mound for Buffalo, with Wily Peralta scheduled to start for the visiting Red Wings.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from May 20, 2023
- Stripers' Win Streak Snapped in Walk-Off Loss to Memphis - Gwinnett Stripers
- Koperniak Walks-Off with Blast on Fireworks Saturday - Memphis Redbirds
- Knights Beat the RailRiders 7-5 on Saturday - Charlotte Knights
- Syracuse Loses Six-Run Lead, Falls to Norfolk, 12-7, on Saturday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Hulsizer Smashes Bulls to 5-3 Walk-Off Win Over Sounds - Durham Bulls
- Saints Leave Season Tying High 11 Men on Base, Lose 5-3 to Clippers - St. Paul Saints
- Tides Down Mets, 12-7 - Norfolk Tides
- Sounds Come Up Short In Durham - Nashville Sounds
- Wings Fall to Bisons Saturday Afternoon, 8-3 - Rochester Red Wings
- Bisons Score Early in 8-3 Victory over Rochester - Buffalo Bisons
- SWB Game Notes - May 20 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- WooSox Postponed Saturday at Polar Park - Worcester Red Sox
- Pirates Starting Pitcher Vince Velasquez to Begin Rehab Assignment at Victory Field - Indianapolis Indians
- Doubleheader Information: Iowa Cubs (23-16) vs. Indianapolis Indians (20-21) - Indianapolis Indians
- May 20 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Indianapolis Indians - Iowa Cubs
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 20 at Buffalo - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Buffalo Bisons Stories
- Bisons Score Early in 8-3 Victory over Rochester
- Bisons Outlasted by Rochester in Extra Innings
- Photo Times Set for the Hulk, Black Panther at Friday's Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Game
- Bisons Score Biggest Comeback Of The Season In Win Over Rochester
- Bisons' Win Streak Stopped at Five with Loss to Rochester