Pirates Starting Pitcher Vince Velasquez to Begin Rehab Assignment at Victory Field

May 20, 2023 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians







INDIANAPOLIS - The Pittsburgh Pirates today announced that right-handed pitcher Vince Velasquez will make the first start of his rehab assignment with the Indianapolis Indians in Game 1 of tonight's doubleheader vs. Chicago Cubs right-handed rehabber Kyle Hendricks and the Iowa Cubs at Victory Field. He is the fourth major league rehabber assigned to Indy this season, following left-hander Rob Zastryzny and right-handers Chase De Jong and Robert Stephenson.

Velasquez, 30, was placed on the 15-day injured list on May 5 with right elbow inflammation after exiting his May 4 start at Tampa Bay through just 3.0 innings. Prior to that outing, he earned wins in four consecutive quality starts from April 13-29 (2), a stretch which included an 18.0-inning scoreless streak. In seven starts with Pittsburgh this season, he is 4-3 with a 3.06 ERA (12er/35.1ip) and 34 strikeouts. In 190 career MLB appearances (143 starts), he has a 38-50 record, 4.84 ERA (410er/761.2ip) and 819 punchouts.

Tonight will mark Velasquez's eighth career Triple-A appearance (fourth start). He jumped Triple-A when he was recalled from Double-A Corpus Christi to make his major league debut with Houston on June 10, 2015 at Chicago (AL). In those previous seven outings, all of which have come on rehab assignments, he owns a 3.77 ERA (6er/14.1ip) and 19 strikeouts.

Velasquez was signed by Pittsburgh as a free agent on Dec. 13, 2022. He was originally selected by Houston in the second round (58th overall) of the 2010 First-Year Player Draft out of Garey (Pomona, Calif.) High School.

Indianapolis' MLB rehab assignments are presented by Franciscan Health.

