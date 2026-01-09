Rochester and Philadelphia Get Physical!

Published on January 9, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Rochester Knighthawks YouTube Video







The last time these two teams met, things got interesting

What's in store for tonight?







National Lacrosse League Stories from January 9, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.