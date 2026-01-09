NLL Rochester Knighthawks

Rochester and Philadelphia Get Physical!

Published on January 9, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Rochester Knighthawks YouTube Video


The last time these two teams met, things got interesting

What's in store for tonight?

Check out the Rochester Knighthawks Statistics

Share: Facebook | Twitter/X | LinkedIn | Reddit | Email



National Lacrosse League Stories from January 9, 2026


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central