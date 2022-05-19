Rochester Americans Game Preview: Thursday, May 19 at Utica: North Division Semifinals - Game 5

While this particular playoff series may serve as the first-ever postseason meeting between the Amerks and Comets franchises, its certainly not the case in the long history for either of the two American Hockey League cities.

Last Tuesday's series-opener in Mohawk Valley was the first playoff matchup between Rochester and a Utica-based AHL franchise since April 25, 1993 when the Amerks finished off the former Utica Devils with a 3-2 win in Game 5 to close out their opening round series.

Rochester has never lost a playoff series to a Utica franchise in its 66-year history, winning both previous series with the Devils (1990, 1993) 4-1.

With at least one point in all six playoff games thus far, Ruotsalainen

currently leads the league with seven goals and is tied for first in playoff scoring with 10 points, one of only two players to reach the mark. He also owns the longest active point streak (6) in postseason play entering tonight.

With eight assists through his first six playoff appearances, five of which have come in his last three games, Peyton Krebs leads all AHL skaters in assists while his eight points overall are second-most among all rookies.

JJ Peterka leads all AHL rookies with nine points (4+5) in six games while goaltender Aaron Dell, who's earned the start in all six postseason contests for Rochester, is second in wins (4) and fourth in saves (160).

The best-of-five series is currently tied at 2-2 after the Comets opened a 4-0 lead over Rochester and held on for a 4-2 win in Tuesday's Game 4 to stave off elimination and force a decisive Game 5, with the winner moving on to meet the Laval Rocket in the North Division Finals.

Arttu Ruotsalainen extended his point streak to six straight games as he scored in the third period while Mark Jankowski notched his third of the playoffs in the final minute of regulation.

SERIES NOTES

After splitting the 2021-22 regular season with six wins each and now even at 2-2 in their second-round playoff series, it seems only fitting that the Rochester Americans (4-2) and Utica Comets (2-2) clash in Game 5 of the North Division Semifinals tonight in a winner-take-all showdown at Adirondack Bank Center.

Coming into tonight, Rochester is 11-7 all-time in winner-take-all matchups dating back to a 4-1 win in Game 7 of its second-round series against Cleveland in the 1960 Calder Cup Playoffs. The Amerks, however, have dropped the previous two must-win scenarios, falling 4-2 in Game 5 against Chicago in 2014 and 2-0 to Abbotsford in Game 7 back in 2010.

Rochester is 5-3 all-time on the road in series-deciding games, with the last win coming by way of a 4-3 victory in Game 7 at Syracuse back in 2004.

The Amerks are looking for their first second-round series win since the 2004 postseason when they swept the Hamilton Bulldogs in four games before dropping a five-game series to Milwaukee in the third round.

WINNER-TAKE-ALL

FIRST TIME FOR EVERYTHING, ESPECIALLY IN THE PLAYOFFS

After playing in 20 games during the 2021-22 regular season that went beyond regulation, it seems only fitting that the trend would continue into the postseason.

The Amerks are 4-2 through their first six games of the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs, with all four wins coming via overtime and all with a 4-3 scoreline.

Never before in the 66-year history of the franchise has Rochester begun the postseason with four consecutive overtime victories.

Should tonight's Game 5 matchup go beyond regulation, it will mark just the third time in playoff history the Amerks played three overtime games in the same series, the last being in 1983 with Rochester eventually going onto win its fourth Calder Cup. The 1983 playoffs was the last time the Amerks played in three consecutive overtime games (April 22-April 26, Games 2-4 of their second-round series against New Haven).

A PLAYOFF TALE OF TWO CITIES

Rochester's power-play went 65-for-277 with a 23.5% conversion rate that was third-best in the AHL. The Amerks' 65 goals on the man-advantage were most among all North Division teams and finished seven shy of the AHL lead behind Ontario.

The Amerks scored at least one power-play goal in 41 of their 76 games this season and registered multiple power-play tallies in 16 overall, including a season-high four goals in the 7-3 win over Hershey back on Nov. 26 and in the 6-2 victory against Belleville on April 9.

Rookie forwards JJ Peterka and Jack Quinn were among the three forwards named to the six-player 2021-22 AHL All-Rookie Team. They became the first set of Amerks rookies to earn the honors in the same season since former goaltender Mika Noronen and defenseman Dmitri Kalinin in 1999- 2000. It's also the first time in team history two forwards were selected to the same All-Rookie Team.

With 16 points to close out the final month of the regular season, which included four multi-goal efforts, Peterka became the first Amerk this season and the first AHL rookie to reach the 60-point mark. With Quinn adding two points in the 8-1 in over Utica, it marked the first time in franchise history the Amerks had two rookies reach the benchmark in the same season.

This season also marked the first time in nearly 30 years the Amerks have had multiple rookies record more than 50 points in the same season since 1992-93 when the club had five: Todd Simon (93), Scott Thomas (59), Doug MacDonald (58), Jozef Cierny (54) and Mike McLaughin (54).

Rochester was a perfect 8-0-0-0 this season when both players recorded multi-point outings in the same contest. The Amerks were 16-1-2-0 when Quinn produced at least two points and 14-3-0-0 when Peterka recorded more than one point.

With tonight's Game 4 marking the 17th meeting overall in 2021-22, the Amerks and Comets have been fairly acquainted all season long. The Amerks finished with a 6-5-1-0 record against Utica during the regular season, claiming points in seven of the last nine matchups.

The intrastate rivals alternated wins over their 12 games throughout the regular season series with the Amerks prevailing in the most recent matchup by way of an 8-1 rout win on April 29. Rochester outscored Utica 43-42 and each team finished with four wins on home ice.

The Amerks were the first team to hand the Comets their first regulation loss of the season after posting an AHL-best and franchise record 13-game win streak to begin the campaign. It bested the 37-year-old mark set by the 1984-85 Amerks, who won their first 11 games that year to set the standard.

In the 12 games during the head-to-head series, Rochester's power-play unit went 11-for-45. Conversely, the Amerks shorthanded team killed off 31- for-41 opportunities.

Forward Jack Quinn (4+10) posted a team-best 14 points in eight games against the Comets this season. Quinn recorded at least one point in seven of his eight games opposite Utica. The AHL Rookie of the Year produced his first four-point (1+3) effort in Rochester's 7-6 win over Utica on Jan. 12.

PETERKA FLOURISHED IN SECOND HALF

After scoring just four times through the first three months of the season, Peterka notched 48 points (24+24) in 47 games to begin 2022, including goals in back-to-back games on five different occasions over that span.

Peterka, who was taken 34th overall in the 2020 NHL Draft by the Sabres, closed out the regular season leading all rookies in scoring with 68 points in 70 games. He also ranked first among rookies and fifth overall with 223 shots on goal. He only went two games all season without recording at least one shot on goal.

Peterka made his highly anticipated NHL debut on Dec. 28 as Buffalo hosted New Jersey before visiting the New York Islanders the very next day.

Following his return to the Amerks, he totaled five points on two goals and three assists in two games before being honored as the AHL's Player of the Week for the period ending Jan. 2, 2022.

Peterka was held scoreless just 19 times since Dec. 19 and had not gone more than two games without recording a point during that same span.

More impressively, the Amerks were 14-3-0-0 this season when Peterka registered a multi-point game, including 7-0-0-0 on home ice.

With a team-high 68 points (28+40) through 70 games, Peterka was the first Amerks rookie to reach the 60-point mark since Thomas Vanek had 68 points (42+26) in 74 games during the 2004-05 season.

Peterka, who was one of only five AHL rookies led his team in scoring, also led all rookies in goals (28) and finished third in assists (40).

In addition to being one of two Amerks named to this year's AHL All- Rookie Team, Quinn was tabbed the winner of the Dudley (Red) Garrett Memorial Award as the AHL's outstanding rookie for the 2021-22 season.

He became the first Amerk to earn Rookie of the Year honors since Mika

