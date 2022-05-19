Amerks Advance to Meet Laval in North Division Finals of 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs

(Rochester, NY) - For the first time in 18 years, the Rochester Americans are moving onto the third round of the American Hockey League's Calder Cup Playoffs, where they will meet the Laval Rocket in the North Division Finals after defeating the Utica Comets three games to two with a 4-2 win in Game 5 of their second-round series earlier tonight at Adirondack Bank Center.

The third-round series will mark the first-ever meeting in the postseason between the two teams, who previously met eight times during the 2021-22 regular season.

The best-of-five series is set to get underway with Game 1 in Laval on Sunday, May 22 at Place Bell. Rochester will host Game 3 on Wednesday, May 25, and if necessary, Game 4 on Friday, May 27 at The Blue Cross Arena.

Below is the full third-round schedule for the best-of-five North Division Finals between the fifth-place Amerks and third-place Rocket.

Game 1 | Sunday, May 22 - Rochester at Laval | 7:00 p.m. at Place Bell

Game 2 | Monday, May 23 - Rochester at Laval | 7:00 p.m. at Place Bell

Game 3 | Wednesday, May 25 - Laval at Rochester | 7:05 p.m. at Blue Cross Arena

*Game 4 | Friday, May 27 - Laval at Rochester | 7:05 p.m. at Blue Cross Arena

*Game 5 | Sunday, May 29 - Rochester at Laval | 7:00 p.m. at Place Bell

*if necessary

Tickets for Game 3 are scheduled to go on sale Saturday, May 21 at noon. Individual game tickets for Round Three of the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs start as low as just $18 and range in price up to $32 depending on seat location. Fans are encouraged to buy early and save as ticket prices will rise as we approach the game date.

Fans also have the opportunity to purchase all potential home playoff games with a Playoff Pack, which are currently on sale. Convenient payment options are available and guarantee your seating at the lowest rates for all home playoff games at The Blue Cross Arena. Additionally, new and current Amerks Season Ticket Members will be able to purchase additional single-game tickets for all third-round home playoff games for as little as $14.

Amerks Calder Cup Playoff tickets are available for purchase either in person at The Blue Cross Arena Box Office, online at www.amerks.com/playoffs or by calling 585-454-5335.

