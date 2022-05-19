The Best Inaugural Season Moments: Teddy Bear Toss

With the dust of Abbotsford's playoff efforts settled, it is time to close the door on the Canucks' Inaugural Season in the AHL. However before the calendar flips to 2022/23, how about a trip down memory lane? Over the next two weeks, memorable moments from the team's inaugural campaign in Abbotsford will be highlighted in this series.

Following yesterday's piece re-visiting Country Night AVAILABLE HERE, Teddy Bear Toss get's today's spotlight. December 4th saw the San Jose Barracuda visit the Abbotsford Centre for game three of a four game Abbotsford home stand.

The Canucks had won two in a row, thanks to a pair of come from behind victories against the Ontario Reign earlier in the week. In addition to their success on the ice, December 4th was also the third of six games during Abbotsford's "Season of Giving", which saw the team contribute to a handful of local charities.

"Our community has been devastated by the recent flooding and has faced a lot of adversity recently," said COO Rob Mullowney. "The people of the Fraser Valley are a resilient group, a community that supports each other. Our players and staff feel fortunate to work, live and play here. We want to do our part to help and to give our fans a place to come together."

At each game during the season of giving the Abbotsford Canucks recognized the local unsung heroes who stepped up when the community needed them the most.

Teddy Bear Toss allowed fans to bring in new stuffed toys to the Abbotsford Centre to throw onto the ice during the first intermission in support of Archway Community Services Toys for Tots. It was a goal-filled opening frame, with Abbotsford trailing San Jose 3-2 after 20 minutes. However that didn't stop the teddies, as the bears came raining down during the intermission, littering the ice.

Also in attendance were Mr. and Mrs. Claus, getting ready for Santa's big trip. Tanner Olson Band performed a live set on the south rise, fresh off their BCCMA "Emerging Artist of the Year" Award win. Members of the Canadian Army were also celebrated for their efforts with flood relief from the Abbotsford floods a few weeks prior, as well as a cheque for $13,000 was presented to Archway Food Bank during the second intermission.

Vincent Arseneau dropped the gloves with Montana Onyebuchi early in the first. After coming out victorious in the fight, Arseneau skated to the penalty box, but not before saluting the soldiers and giving off a smile. The Abbotsford Centre erupted.

On the ice, the game matched the energy in the stands. A hectic 6-4 game saw the Barracuda narrowly edge out the Canucks, but that didn't dampen the crowd's spirit. Everybody left the Abbotsford Centre off the back of an electric night and it was all for a good cause. A fitting mood for the team's Season Of Giving.

