Admirals Sign Mutter to ATO

May 19, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release







Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals announced today that the team has signed forward Navrin Mutter to an Amateur Try-Out Contract (ATO).

Mutter, who has signed an entry-level deal with the Preds that begins next season, has skated in 44 OHL games this season and owns 17 points (9g-8a), three shy from matching his career high. The 6-foot-4, 198-pound forward has also recorded 88 penalty minutes, the second-most in the OHL, and two of his career-high nine goals have stood as game-winners. Acquired on Jan. 6 by Kitchener from Hamilton - where he served as an alternate captain - Mutter has posted 11 points (4g-7a) in 21 games for the Rangers, including two multi-point outings.

Undrafted, Mutter has appeared in 199 career OHL games with Kitchener and Hamilton since beginning his junior tenure in 2017-18. His best statistical season came in 2019-10 with Hamilton, where in 60 games he posted eight goals and tallied career highs in assists (12) and points (20) while also recording 107 penalty minutes, tied for the second-most in the OHL. The London, Ont., native skated in his first three professional games in 2020-21, suiting up for the AHL's Stockton Heat after the OHL canceled its season due to COVID-19.

Mutter will join the Admirals as they begin the Central Division Finals against the Chicago Wolves on Saturday night at 7 pm at Allstate Arena.

