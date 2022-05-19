Belleville Sens Announce Guaranteed Dates and 2022-23 Home Opener Presented by CAA

May 19, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release







BELLEVILLE, ON - While the minds of many hockey fans are focused squarely on the summer, the Belleville Senators are already looking ahead to next season and are announcing today the guaranteed dates for the 2022-23 season, as approved by the American Hockey League.

While opponents are still to be determined the Senators will use these six guaranteed home dates to host special events including the following:

Saturday October 15, 2022 - Home Opener presented by CAA South Central Ontario

Saturday October 22, 2022 - Molson Super Saturday

Friday November 4, 2022 - Loyalist College Student Night

Saturday November 19, 2022 - Hockey Fights Cancer Night / Molson Super Saturday

Saturday December 3, 2022 - Teddy Bear Toss and Toy Drive

Wednesday December 21, 2022 - Holiday Celebration Game

Fans looking to book group experiences for any of the six guaranteed dates above can contact Account Executive Alex Siragusa (siragusaa@bellevillesens.com). Further information on single game tickets, other promotional nights and special events will be released following the announcement of the full schedule, which is expected to be put out by the American Hockey League in July.

Current season ticket members have until May 20, 2022 to secure their seats and the Belleville Sens are also welcoming new season ticket members as well, with details on renewals or new purchases both available on the Belleville Senators website.

