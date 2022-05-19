2022 Calder Cup Playoffs Division Final Schedules Set

May 19, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League has released the following schedules for the four Division Final series of the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs.

Atlantic Division Finals - Series "P" (best-of-5)

A1-Charlotte Checkers vs. A2-Springfield Thunderbirds

Game 1 - Sun., May 22 - Charlotte at Springfield, 3:05

Game 2 - Wed., May 25 - Charlotte at Springfield, 7:05

Game 3 - Sat., May 28 - Springfield at Charlotte, 6:00

*Game 4 - Sun., May 29 - Springfield at Charlotte, 6:00

*Game 5 - Tue., May 31 - Springfield at Charlotte, 7:00

*if necessary... All times Eastern

North Division Finals - Series "Q" (best-of-5)

N3-Laval Rocket vs. N5-Rochester Americans

Game 1 - Sun., May 22 - Rochester at Laval, 7:00

Game 2 - Mon., May 23 - Rochester at Laval, 7:00

Game 3 - Wed., May 25 - Laval at Rochester, 7:05

*Game 4 - Fri., May 27 - Laval at Rochester, 7:05

*Game 5 - Sun., May 29 - Rochester at Laval, 7:00

*if necessary... All times Eastern

Central Division Finals - Series "R" (best-of-5)

C1-Chicago Wolves vs. C3-Milwaukee Admirals

Game 1 - Sat., May 21 - Milwaukee at Chicago, 8:00

Game 2 - Sun., May 22 - Milwaukee at Chicago, 4:00

Game 3 - Wed., May 25 - Chicago at Milwaukee, 8:00

*Game 4 - Fri., May 27 - Chicago at Milwaukee, 8:00

*Game 5 - Sun., May 29 - Milwaukee at Chicago, 4:00

*if necessary... All times Eastern

Pacific Division Finals - Series "S" (best-of-5)

P1-Stockton Heat vs. P3-Colorado Eagles

Game 1 - Mon., May 23 - Colorado at Stockton, 9:30

Game 2 - Tue., May 24 - Colorado at Stockton, 9:30

Game 3 - Fri., May 27 - Stockton at Colorado, 9:05

*Game 4 - Sun., May 29 - Stockton at Colorado, 9:05

*Game 5 - Tue., May 31 - Stockton at Colorado, 9:05

*if necessary... All times Eastern

Eight teams remain in the hunt for the 2022 Calder Cup championship. Division final winners will advance to the best-of-seven conference finals, followed by the best-of-seven Calder Cup Finals.

All Calder Cup Playoff games will stream live on AHLTV.

In operation since 1936, the American Hockey League continues to serve as the top development league for all 32 National Hockey League teams. Nearly 90 percent of all players competing in the NHL are AHL graduates, and through the years the American Hockey League has been home to more than 100 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 19, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.