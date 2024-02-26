Robbie Nelson Jr. Signs with Binghamton

BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Black Bears announce the signing of defenseman, Robbie Nelson Jr. to the active roster. Nelson Jr. is the newest collegiate signee for the Black Bears, meaning his presence in the locker room is not counted towards the 19-man roster.

Nelson Jr. is a 21-year-old native of Toronto, Ontario, where he has been playing junior hockey the last three seasons. As a staple for the Niagara Falls Canucks, the new defenseman was able to produce eight goals and 35 assists across 37 games in the past two seasons.

As the playoffs approach for the Black Bears, Nelson Jr. will be able to provide depth to the Binghamton blue line. He will be eligible to play immediately, meaning he could see ice-time this Friday, March 1st on the road against the Elmira River Sharks.

