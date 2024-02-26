Binghamton Secures Playoff Spot with 4-2 Win

Danbury, CT- The Binghamton Black Bears defeated the Danbury Hat Tricks 4-2 Sunday afternoon on the road. Rookie Peter Izzo scored the game-winning goal, that secured a playoff spot for the third straight season.

The game opened with Danbury coming out hot. Nolan Egbert stood tall, stopping all 16 shots he faced in the opening frame. Late in the period, Andrew Uturo scored his third goal of the season off a giveaway from the Danbury netminder, putting the Black Bears on top 1-0. Binghamton was outshot 16-6 in the first 20 minutes.

The Black Bears were headed to the power play in the second, but it was the Hat Tricks that found the back of the net. Jonny Ruiz was able to tie the at 1-1 with his third shorthanded goal of the year. Five minutes later, Dan Stone reclaimed the lead for Binghamton with a 5-on-3, power play goal. Binghamton led again by one, heading into the final period of the game.

In the third period, Binghamton was able to withstand the odd man rushes from Danbury, but struggled staying out of the penalty box. Danbury would take advantage of the situation, tying the game at 2-2 with five minutes left in regulation time.

The rookie making his professional debut, Peter Izzo, stole the show. He snatched the puck from a Danbury player, and lifted it to the top corner of the net, giving the Black Bears a one-goal lead. With the net empty, Tyson Kirkby was able to deposit the puck into the vacated crease, securing the win for the Black Bears 4-2.

With picking up three points in the standings, Binghamton clinches the first playoff spot in the Empire Division and have made the playoffs each of their first three seasons.

