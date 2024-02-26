River Sharks Swim to Victory Extending Playoff Lead, 2-1

February 26, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Elmira River Sharks News Release







After dropping a pair in Danbury on Friday and Saturday night the River Sharks made the trek to Watertown to try to extend their playoff lead over the last place Wolves on Sunday evening.

Watertown came out showing a bit of an edge as Josh Tomasi and Mark Pozsar dropped the gloves early in the period after an Elmira penalty to Pozsar for boarding which led to a Trevor Lord shot from the point that beat Sammy Bernard to give the Wolves the 1-0 lead. Through a four on four and two more Watertown man advantages (including a 5 on 3) Elmira was able to wrestle back control of the game Blake Peavey took a pass from Bret Parker behind the net and slapped it past Bouchard to tie the game up at one a piece. After the River Sharks successfully killed another penalty Peavey once again took a pass from Trevor Neumann and deked out Bouchard to give Elmira the lead 2-1.

Bernard stopped 50 of 51 for his 11th win of the season.

Elmira returns home Friday night March 1st to battle the Binghamton Black Bears at 7:05pm. Get your tickets on Ticketmaster of by calling the box office 607-734-PUCK! #FeartheFin

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from February 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.