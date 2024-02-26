Rockers Drop Second Game to Columbus 6-3 in Matinee Affair

Fraser, MI - The Motor City Rockers couldn't secure its second win of the weekend as the Columbus RiverDragons earned a 6-3 win on Sunday.

The game started out with the Rockers on the penalty kill as the team was served with a delay of game penalty during warm-ups. 18-seconds into the game Alex Strorjohann earned a power play goal for an early 1-0 lead when he put in a rebound off a Justin MacDonald shot from the circle.

The Rockers were able to tie the score two and half minutes later off the stick of Jameson Milam when he fired a shot from the point that went under the crossbar that tied the score at 1-1. It was the 10th of the season and he now leads all Rocker defensemen in goals.

Columbus was able to build a two goal lead to end the first period off the stick of Nolan Slachetka who fired the puck from the point and Justin MacDonald for his 27th of the season for a 3-1 lead.

Motor City tied the score in the first half of the second period when Declan Conway earned his first goal in a month. As Conway was streaking through the neutral zone, Scott Coash threw a pass in stride. Conway then deked his way into the slot and fired the puck through the five-hole for his 15th of the season.

Four and a half minutes later, George Holt took a drop pass from TJ Sneath at the point and stepped into a shot that beat Brendan Colgan over his shoulder that tied the score at 3-3 with 11:22 left in the middle frame.

The RiverDragons were able to rebuild the lead when Ryan Hunter added a goal a minute and a half later for a 4-3 lead before Sequoia Swan chipped the puck from the far side post that rolled past Trevor Babin as he was out of position for a two goal lead, 5-3 with 8:28 to play in the 2nd period.

Strorjohann added a power play goal to capped the scoring, 6-3, in the second with 1:45 left in the middle frame.

The Rockers will play the Blue Ridge Bobcats this upcoming weekend on March 1st and 2nd at Big Boy Arena as Motor City will celebrate Teachers and Education Staff on Education Night on Saturday March 2nd.

