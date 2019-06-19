Roadrunners to Host NHL Draft Party at Gentle Ben's

June 19, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release





TUCSON, ARIZONA - The Tucson Roadrunners, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, announced today that the team will hold a viewing party for the 2019 NHL Entry Draft on Friday, June 21 at 5 p.m. at Gentle Ben's Brewing (865 E University Blvd).

The first round of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft from Rogers Arena in Vancouver will be televised from 5 - 8 p.m on NBC Sports Network. Fans will be able to watch complete coverage of the first round of the draft on screens throughout the restaurant.

The event is free and open to the public. Parking is limited so fans are encouraged to arrive early.

The Coyotes currently own eight selections in the 2019 Entry Draft including the 14th overall pick.

From 3 - 6 p.m. Gentle Ben's features Happy Hour specials, including the following:

- $4 Craft Beer & Well Drinks

- $6 Appetizers

- $6 Craft Cocktails

To view the full menu, visit General Ben's Brewing's website HERE.

Gentle Ben's and Roadrunners themed prizes will be raffled throughout the evening.

Roadrunners team representatives will be available at the event to share information about 2018-19 season ticket packages. For Roadrunners ticket information, please call 866-774-6253 or visit ArizonaCoyotes.com.

Notable Coyotes Draft Selections to Play in Tucson:

- Michael Bunting (2014 - 4th Round, #117 Overall)

- Kyle Capobianco (2015 - 3rd Round, #63 Overall)

- Cam Dineen (2016 - 3rd Round, #68 Overall)

- Conor Garland (2015 - 5th Round, #123 Overall)

- Adin Hill (2015 - 3rd Round, #76 Overall)

- Dysin Mayo (2014 - 5th Round, #133 Overall)

- Nick Merkley (2015 - 1st Round, #30 Overall)

- Tyler Steenbergen (2017 - 5th Round, #128 Overall)

Roadrunners Season Ticket Memberships The best way to never miss a moment of Roadrunners action, lock in your same great seat for all 34 Roadrunners home games today. Starting at just $11.50 per game, enjoy exclusive benefits that only Season Ticket Members have access to including your own personal Ticketmaster Account Manager, first right to 2020 Calder Cup Playoff tickets, a special membership gift and more! Call the Roadrunners today at 866-774-6253 to speak with your representative.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from June 19, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.