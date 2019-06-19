NHL.com Predicts 2019 NHL Draft

NHL.com writers Adam Kimelman, Mike G. Morreale and Guillaume Lepage agree that Jack Hughes and Kaapo Kakko will be the first two players selected in the 2019 NHL Draft, which will be held at Rogers Arena in Vancouver from June 21-22.

Kimelman - Victor Soderstrom, D, Brynas (SWE): The right-shot defenseman has a calmness and maturity to his game that has impressed scouts. He skates the puck well, has an emerging offensive game, and his hockey IQ helps him be in the right position defensively to break up plays.

Morreale - Ryan Suzuki, C, Barrie (OHL): One of the smartest players in the Ontario Hockey League, Suzuki was named best playmaker in the Eastern Conference Coaches Poll. He has good straightaway speed to break away from defenders and can make quick decisions at top speed.

Lepage - Thomas Harley, D, Mississauga (OHL): The Senators have plenty of good young forwards and have their top defense pair of the future in Erik Brannstrom and Thomas Chabot. The very reliable Harley eventually would fight right in with this young group.

In addition to the Senators' first round selection, the Sens have six additional picks. A full list of the team's draft picks heading into the event are as follows:

Round 1: 19th overall (from CBJ)

Round 2: 32nd overall

Round 2: 44th overall

Round 3: 83rd overall (from PIT via VGK)

Round 4: 94th overall

Round 5: 125th overall

Round 7: 187th overall

The 2019 NHL Draft first round begins Friday night at 8pm. Rounds 2-7 take place Saturday beginning at 1pm. The entire draft can be seen live on Sportsnet.

