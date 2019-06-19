Griffins' "Lids at the Library" Bike Helmet Giveaways Return

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Two hundred children will receive a new bike helmet at no cost next week as the Grand Rapids Griffins and Safe Kids Greater Grand Rapids host a pair of events to kick off the 16th summer of the Griffins' "Put A Lid On It!" (PALOI) bike helmet safety program.

The fun begins with the 12th annual "Lids at the Library," a two-day event held at branches of the Grand Rapids Public Library and the Kent District Library. KDL's Byron Township Branch (8191 Byron Center Ave. SW, Byron Center) will be the site next Tuesday, June 25 at 2 p.m., while GRPL's Seymour Branch (2350 Eastern Ave. SE) will host the event on Wednesday, June 26 at 2 p.m.

Volunteers from the Griffins, Safe Kids and program sponsors will be on hand to properly fit these free helmets for the first 100 kids at each location. Helmets will be distributed to kids ages 1-12 (subject to availability), and a parent or legal guardian must be present for a child to receive a helmet. A variety of information from the Griffins and Safe Kids will also be available for pickup.

Every child fitted with a new helmet during "Lids at the Library" will also receive a free t-shirt and poster that capture the imagination of a kid enjoying a bike ride, with a yellow theme that reflects the color of the leader's jersey in many bicycle races, including next month's Tour de France. In addition, Griff will be on hand to interact with kids at each location and program co-sponsor Huntington will have its ice cream truck on site, passing out free treats to event attendees and library patrons.

"Lids at the Library" is the centerpiece event of the Griffins' award-winning PALOI program, which is presented by Helen DeVos Children's Hospital. Since the program's founding in 2004, the Griffins have worked with numerous local organizations - including police departments, pediatricians, schools, libraries, bike shops and sporting goods stores - to encourage helmet usage during wheeled sports, prevent head injuries, and reward kids who wear their helmets.

PALOI targets elementary and middle school students in a seven-county region of West Michigan. Children age 17 or younger who visit griffinshockey.com/putalidonit with parental permission and sign a pledge to always wear their helmet will be rewarded with a voucher for two free tickets to a 2019-20 Griffins game and be automatically registered for a drawing to win a new bike.

In addition to promoting helmet safety at local bike races and community events throughout the summer, the Griffins will soon distribute PALOI posters to hundreds of schools, libraries, medical offices and businesses throughout West Michigan. The Griffins are also providing their annual grant to Safe Kids, enabling that organization to purchase approximately 140 additional bike helmets for distribution through its other programs and events.

A schedule of 2019 PALOI events and additional information for parents, including tips for choosing a helmet and getting their child to wear it, are available at griffinshockey.com/putalidonit.

The "Put A Lid On It!" program is supported by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, Centennial Securities, Huntington and Safe Kids Greater Grand Rapids.

