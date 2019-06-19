Senators Ink Hogberg to Two-Year Extension

June 19, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release





OTTAWA - The Ottawa Senators announced today that the club signed goaltender Marcus Hogberg to a two-year contract extension. The first (two-way) year of the contract will carry an annual value of $700,000 in the National Hockey League and $125,000 in the American Hockey League, with a $150,000 guarantee. The second (one-way) year of the contract has an annual value of $700,000.

Hogberg, aged 24, recently completed his most successful professional season in North America, posting a 21-11-6 record over 39 games with the Belleville Senators, while registering a 2.32 goals-against-average, a .917 save percentage and two shutout victories. He was named the team's most valuable player following the season.

The 6-5, 209-pound native of Orebro, Sweden, was recalled to the NHL for the first time on Dec. 29 and made his league debut that evening in a 3-2 home setback to the Washington Capitals. He posted a 4.08 goals-against-average, and a .886 save percentage over four games last season with Ottawa.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from June 19, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.