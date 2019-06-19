Senators Ink Hogberg to Two-Year Extension
June 19, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
OTTAWA - The Ottawa Senators announced today that the club signed goaltender Marcus Hogberg to a two-year contract extension. The first (two-way) year of the contract will carry an annual value of $700,000 in the National Hockey League and $125,000 in the American Hockey League, with a $150,000 guarantee. The second (one-way) year of the contract has an annual value of $700,000.
Hogberg, aged 24, recently completed his most successful professional season in North America, posting a 21-11-6 record over 39 games with the Belleville Senators, while registering a 2.32 goals-against-average, a .917 save percentage and two shutout victories. He was named the team's most valuable player following the season.
The 6-5, 209-pound native of Orebro, Sweden, was recalled to the NHL for the first time on Dec. 29 and made his league debut that evening in a 3-2 home setback to the Washington Capitals. He posted a 4.08 goals-against-average, and a .886 save percentage over four games last season with Ottawa.
