MacWilliam Returns on One-Year AHL Contract

June 19, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release





(Rochester, NY) - Rochester Americans General Manager Randy Sexton announced today that the team has agreed to terms with defenseman Andrew MacWilliam on one-year American Hockey League contract for the 2019-20 season.

MacWilliam, 29, returns for his third season in Rochester after recording 10 points (3+7) and 90 penalty minutes in 66 games with the Amerks in 2018-19. He added one shot in three Calder Cup Playoff appearances.

A native of Calgary, Alberta, MacWilliam has totaled 54 points (7+47) in 372 career AHL outings with Rochester, Albany, Manitoba and Toronto while also adding three assists in 18 postseason contests. MacWilliam made his NHL debut during the 2014-15 season, notching two assists in 12 games for Toronto Maple Leafs, who selected him in the seventh round (188th overall) of the 2008 NHL Entry Draft.

Prior to turning pro, the 6-foot-2, 223-pound blueliner played four years at the University of North Dakota (WCHA), where he produced 31 points (4+27) in 163 career games for the Fighting Hawks. As a senior, MacWilliam recorded 13 points (2+11) and was named to the All-WCHA Academic Team while serving as team captain.

