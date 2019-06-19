Tampa Bay Lightning Re-Sign Forward Daniel Walcott to One-Year Contract

June 19, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release





SYRACUSE, N.Y. --- The Tampa Bay Lightning have re-signed forward Daniel Walcott to a one-year, two-way contract, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Walcott, 25, skated in five games for the Syracuse Crunch during the 2018-19 season, posting 10 penalty minutes. He missed 71 games due to a shoulder injury he suffered with the Lightning at the beginning of the 2018 preseason.

The Ile Perrot, Quebec native has appeared in 185 career AHL games with the Crunch and Hartford Wolf Pack, posting 11 goals and 44 points to go along with 202 penalty minutes. Walcott served as an assistant captain for the Crunch during the 2017-18 season. The 5-foot-11, 174-pound defenseman recorded career highs for goals (five) and points (16).

The Lightning acquired Walcott's rights from the New York Rangers on June 1, 2015 in exchange for a seventh-round pick in 2015.

