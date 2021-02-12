Road Trip Continues in North Charleston

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades (14-5-0-1) continue their road trip tonight against the South Carolina Stingrays (9-5-4-0) in North Charleston. Florida and South Carolina met on Wednesday with the Blades claiming a 4-2 victory.

The Everblades currently sit second in the Eastern Conference with a .725 point-percentage. South Carolina lurks behind Florida in fourth place with a .611 mark. Both clubs are chasing the Indy Fuel (14-3-1-0) at the top of the Eastern Conference (.806).

After giving Florida the lead in the third period of Wednesday's win against South Carolina, forward Michael Huntebrinker now leads the ECHL with four game-winning goals and is tied for the league-lead with 11 tallies on the season.

Everblades forward Hugo Roy has jumped onto the scoring scene for Florida in his last two games. Roy grabbed a goal and a helper in each of his last two contests, including the game-clinching goal in the third period against South Carolina on Wednesday.

WHO: Florida Everblades at South Carolina Stingrays

WHERE: North Charleston Coliseum - North Charleston, S.C.

WHEN: Friday, February 12 at 7:05 p.m.

BROADCAST: Watch every Florida Everblades game on FloHockey.TV. Listen to tonight's exciting game action on ESPN 99.3 FM and online at 993espn.com.

