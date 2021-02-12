ECHL Transactions - February 12
February 12, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, February 12, 2021:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Greenville:
Jacob Hayhurst, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Florida:
Add Ben Masella, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Michael Downing, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/11)
Greenville:
Add Jack Poehling, F assigned by Ontario
Add Nick Poehling, F assigned by Ontario
Add John Lethemon, G activated from reserve
Delete Shawn Cameron, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/12)
Delete Matt Ginn, G traded to Kansas City
Kansas City:
Add Loren Ulett, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Brendan Robbins, F placed on reserve
Add Giorgio Estephan, F assigned by Stockton
Delete Giorgio Estephan, F loaned to Stockton
Orlando:
Add Matthew Spencer, D activated from reserve
Add Luke McInnis, D activated from reserve
Add Alan Lyszczarczyk, F activated from reserve
Delete Zack Andrusiak, F placed on reserve
Delete Luc Brown, F placed on reserve
Delete Michael Prapavessis, D placed on reserve
South Carolina:
Add Jesse Lees, D activated from reserve
Delete Cole Fraser, D placed on reserve
Tulsa:
Add J.C. Brassard, D activated from reserve
Delete Nick Minerva, D placed on reserve
Utah:
Add Kevin Carr, G assigned by Colorado (AHL)
Add Diego Cuglietta, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Kris Myllari, D activated from reserve
Add Yuri Terao, F activated from reserve
Add Mitch Maxwell, F activated from reserve
Delete Brad Barone, G placed on reserve
Delete Pat Cannone, F placed on reserve
Delete Jay Stevens, G released as EBUG
Wheeling:
Add Vladislav Mikhalchuk, F activated from reserve
Delete Patrick Watling, F placed on reserve
Wichita:
Add Jay Stevens, G added as EBUG
Add Patrik Parkkonen, D activated from reserve
Add J.C. Campagna, F activated from reserve
Delete Jacob Graves, D placed on reserve
