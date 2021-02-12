ECHL Transactions - February 12

Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, February 12, 2021:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Greenville:

Jacob Hayhurst, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Florida:

Add Ben Masella, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Michael Downing, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/11)

Greenville:

Add Jack Poehling, F assigned by Ontario

Add Nick Poehling, F assigned by Ontario

Add John Lethemon, G activated from reserve

Delete Shawn Cameron, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/12)

Delete Matt Ginn, G traded to Kansas City

Kansas City:

Add Loren Ulett, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Brendan Robbins, F placed on reserve

Add Giorgio Estephan, F assigned by Stockton

Delete Giorgio Estephan, F loaned to Stockton

Orlando:

Add Matthew Spencer, D activated from reserve

Add Luke McInnis, D activated from reserve

Add Alan Lyszczarczyk, F activated from reserve

Delete Zack Andrusiak, F placed on reserve

Delete Luc Brown, F placed on reserve

Delete Michael Prapavessis, D placed on reserve

South Carolina:

Add Jesse Lees, D activated from reserve

Delete Cole Fraser, D placed on reserve

Tulsa:

Add J.C. Brassard, D activated from reserve

Delete Nick Minerva, D placed on reserve

Utah:

Add Kevin Carr, G assigned by Colorado (AHL)

Add Diego Cuglietta, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Kris Myllari, D activated from reserve

Add Yuri Terao, F activated from reserve

Add Mitch Maxwell, F activated from reserve

Delete Brad Barone, G placed on reserve

Delete Pat Cannone, F placed on reserve

Delete Jay Stevens, G released as EBUG

Wheeling:

Add Vladislav Mikhalchuk, F activated from reserve

Delete Patrick Watling, F placed on reserve

Wichita:

Add Jay Stevens, G added as EBUG

Add Patrik Parkkonen, D activated from reserve

Add J.C. Campagna, F activated from reserve

Delete Jacob Graves, D placed on reserve

