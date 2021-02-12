Nick and Jack Poehling Return to Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. - Forwards Nick Poehling and Jack Poehling have been assigned to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits by the American Hockey League's Ontario Reign. Both players return to the Upstate after joining Ontario's Training Camp Roster ahead of the 2021 AHL season.

After four seasons each at St. Cloud State University, the twin brothers turned pro earlier this season with the Swamp Rabbits. Nick Poehling dressed in all 10 Greenville games this season and contributed four points (three goals, one assist). Nick totaled a career-best 26 points (eight goals, 18 assists) to conclude his NCAA career in 2019-20.

Line mate Jack Poehling also appeared in all 10 Swamp Rabbits games this season and posted four points (all assists). Jack also completed his college tenure with career-best numbers during the 2019-20 season with 20 points (nine goals, 11 assists).

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits continue a three-game set with the Orlando Solar Bears tomorrow night at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Greenville earned an 8-2 victory on home ice last night courtesy of a hat-trick by Matt Bradley and three assists from Ben Finkelstein. Puck drop tomorrow night is slated for 7:05 p.m. Ticket information is available online at swamprabbits.com.

