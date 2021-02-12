Goalie Matt Ginn Joins the Mavericks

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks announced that goalie Matt Ginn has been acquired from Greenville on Friday.

Ginn, a five-foot-eleven, 176-pound, 29-year-old goalie from Lindsay, Ontario joins the Mavericks after starting the season with Greenville. Last season, Ginn played for the Manchester Storm of the EIHL, where he posted a .921 save percentage and a 2.84 goals against average in 49 games.

"Matt is a dynamic goalie with a great compete level and high-level athleticism," Head Coach Tad O'Had said. "He is a gamer and has had a great deal of success in the ECHL and England. We are happy to be getting Matt and look forward to the excitement he can bring to Cable Dahmer Arena."

