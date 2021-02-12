Lavigne Signs PTO with AHL Stockton

Wichita Thunder goaltender Hayden Lavigne

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today that goaltender Hayden Lavigne has been signed to a PTO with the American Hockey League's Stockton Heat.

Lavigne, 24, has appeared in two games for the Thunder. A native of Brampton, Ontario, the University of Michigan product is 2-0-0 with a 2.00 goals-against average and a .950 save percentage. He was signed to a contract after appearing in four games for the Southern Professional Hockey League's Birmingham Bulls. Lavigne went 2-2-0 with a 3.44 goals-against average and .867 save percentage.

Wichita heads on the road for the next five games starting tonight with a trip to Utah to face the Grizzlies.

