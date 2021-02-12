Cooley Leads Everblades to Another Road Win

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Florida Everblades (15-5-0-1) outscored South Carolina Stingrays (9-5-5-0) 5-2. Florida goaltender Devin Cooley backstopped the Blades to a strong team win with 31 saves on 33 shots.

FIRST STAR: Devin Cooley - 31svs

SECOND STAR: Dan DeSalvo - 1g, 1a

THIRD STAR: John McCarron - 1g, 1a

Late in the first period, Michael Huntebrinker continued his hot streak with his 12th goal of the season. The play began when Joe Pendenza was able to tap the puck away from a Stingray to Huntebrinker, who took it the length of the ice to the back of the net (18:57).

On the power play, Blades captain John McCarron slipped the puck past South Carolina goaltender Sean Bonar to put the Blades up 2-0 early in the second period (00:47). The Everblades further extended their lead to 3-0 off of a tally from forward Blake Winiecki, who gathered the puck off of a rebound and snapped a short-range shot (11:04).

A power-play goal from Stingray forward Cameron Askew put South Carolina on the scoreboard in the second period (16:26). Less than 30 seconds later, South Carolina diminished Florida's lead further with another power-play tally from Stingray forward Dan DeSalvo (16:50).

At the 4:43 mark in the third period, Blades forward Luke Nogard centered the puck to Levko Koper, who buried a one-time shot to make the score 4-2.

Less than a minute left in the period, Pendenza scored an empty net goal to seal the game at 5-2 (19:09).

