Rivermen to Host Roanoke in Clash of Champions this Weekend

November 15, 2023 - SPHL (SPHL) - Peoria Rivermen News Release







PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Rivermen (5-0-1-0) will be hosting the defending champion Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs (6-1-2-0) this Friday and Saturday (Nov. 17 and 18) at Carver Arena for a two-game series. This will be the only meeting in Peoria between the two rivals this season. The face-off will be at 7:15 pm on both nights.

THE DETAILS

The Rivermen will be hosting two specialty nights this weekend. Friday will see the Rivermen hosting "Hockey Fights Cancer" night which will see the team wear specialty cancer awareness jerseys that will be auctioned off at the conclusion of the game. In addition, $3.00 12 oz domestic draft beers will be available at the concession stands.

Saturday will see the return of "Peanuts" Night as the Rivermen will brandish special peanuts jerseys that again will be auctioned off at the conclusion of Saturday's game. The Rivermen will also be hosting a food drive from CityLink's Stuff-A-Bus food drive campaign. Fans are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items to donate to the Stuff-A-Bus campaign. Those that do will be entered to win a team-signed Peanuts jersey.

WHY IT MATTERS

This weekend will see a clash of the last two President's Cup winners and two burgeoning rivals. Peoria (Cup winners in 2021) defeated the Rail Yard Dawgs in the finals to clinch their first post-season crown while Roanoke (Cup winners in 2022) defeated the Rivermen in the second round to set up their first President's Cup title after defeating Birmingham in last year's final. Both Peoria and Roanoke stand in the top four of the SPHL standings and though this will be the only meeting between the two in Peoria during the regular season, there is a strong chance they will meet again in the playoffs if the past is prologue.

WEEK IN REVIEW

The Rivermen are flying high after two victories against the Evansville Thunderbolts last Friday and Tuesday. Peoria defeated Evansville 4-1 and 6-3 at Carver Arena and the Ford Center respectively. The latter marked the team's first win in Indiana since December 31, 2021. The Rivermen netted short-handed goals in each of those two games and saw players net two goals or more for the Rivermen in both contests (JM Piotrowski on Friday and Ryan Nolan on Tuesday).

WHO'S HOT?

Forwards Ryan Nolan and Mike Gelatt have had a significant week so far that has shot them to the top of the rookie leaderboard for points. Nolan led the charge with his first career hat trick on Tuesday to power Peoria to a 6-3 victory while Gelatt notched four points (one goal, three assists) in his last two games. Both gentlemen have 10 points in just six games.

SCOUTING THE DAWGS

The Rail Yard Dawgs come into this weekend boasting a solid defense with an opportunistic offense and power play. Led by returning forward Nick Ford and goaltender Austyn Roudebush the Dawgs have powered their way towards the top of the SPHL standings as they seek to defend their President's Cup title. Roanoke has not lost a road game in regulation so far this season. Three of the Dawgs' last five games have required overtime or a shootout to decide a winner.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from November 15, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.