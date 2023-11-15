Claeys and Roudebush Named Players of the Week

Roanoke's co-players of the week are goaltenders Austyn Roudebush and Brody Claeys! Sponsored by Paylocity.

Roudebush was exceptional on Friday night, turning away 34 of the 35 shots that he faced to help keep the Dawgs in the game against Huntsville. The Toledo, Ohio native made a couple of wild saves in overtime to push the game into a shootout, and stopped the first five Havoc shooters before the Dawgs fell in the shootout on the road.

Claeys picked up right where Roudebush left off on Saturday night in Roanoke, as he made 28 saves on 30 shots faced to aid the Dawgs in their 3-2 overtime win against the visiting Macon Mayhem. The Dauphin, Manitoba native earned top star honors after an excellent performance in net for the Dawgs.

Thanks in large part to the great play by this goaltending duo, Roanoke is allowing just 2.38 goals against per game so far this season!

