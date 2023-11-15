Dawgs Add Defenseman and EBUG, Place Norwinski on IR

November 15, 2023 - SPHL (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







ROANOKE, Va. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced Wednesday that defenseman Jonathan Bartuccio-Pereira has signed with the team and goalie Justin Gortman has been added as an emergency backup goaltender (EBUG). Additionally, Roanoke placed defenseman Alex Norwinski on the 30-day injured reserve list.

Bartuccio-Pereira joins Roanoke after playing last season in the LNAH, a Quebec senior league, for two different teams. The six-foot defenseman appeared in six games, recording one assist, two penalty minutes, and a plus-two rating. The left-shot blueliner also played five seasons collegiately at the University of Southern Maine (NCAA-DIII) from 2018-2022, notching three goals, 15 assists, and 71 penalty minutes in 67 career games. The St-Bruno-de-Montarville, Quebec native also had prior junior hockey experience in the QJHL, OJHL, and CCHL.

Gortman played three seasons of club hockey at Liberty University (ACHA) from 2012-2015, and had played junior level hockey in the EmJHL, NAPHL, and MNJHL before his college career. The six-foot goaltender lives in the Roanoke Valley with his wife, where works as a multimedia consultant full-time. He also owns and operates his own videography business that specializes in commercial, wedding, and real estate videography. Gortman was notably in net for the 'Hoses' team for Guns and Hoses Night on January 28, 2023, and earned a victory in the team's 2-1 win. Gortman has yet to appear in a game for the Rail Yard Dawgs, but was also added as an EBUG last March for Roanoke.

Norwinski joined the Dawgs this season after playing five seasons at Liberty University (ACHA) and appeared in two games this past weekend, notching his first professional assist last Saturday night in Roanoke's 3-2 overtime win against Macon. The Blue Ridge native played in 117 combined games for Liberty's ACHA teams, finishing his career with 34 goals, 56 assists, and 57 penalty minutes for the Flames. The rookie defenseman will be eligible to be activated from the IR on December 12.

The Rail Yard Dawgs will visit the Peoria Rivermen on Friday, November 17 at 8:15 P.M. EST, and you can watch the game on Flo or listen in on Mixlr. Single game tickets for Opening Night and all other home games are on sale now at Berglund Center box office and online. Season tickets and other packages are on sale now through the Dawgs' front office.

