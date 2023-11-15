Marksmen Host over 7,500 for School Day Game

FAYETTEVILLE N.C. - For the first time this season, the Marksmen took the ice bright and early for School Day Game presented by Dole Foods in front of over 7,500 fans at the Crown Coliseum Wednesday.

Despite outshooting the Ice Bears 18-6, it would be the visiting team taking a 1-0 lead into the first intermission. Fayetteville answered back to tie the game early in the second when Todd Goehring (3) scored his third goal against Knoxville this season. Connor Fries (1) and Cam Cook (7) assisted at 3:43 of the frame, and the Marksmen added 14 more shots for a two-period total of 32.

The Ice Bears capitalized on back-to-back powerplays to jump ahead 3-1 with eight minutes remaining, and added an empty net goal for a 4-1 final.

The Marksmen are back on home ice Friday and Saturday, November 17 and 18 for Catfish and Country Music Night and Scooby-Doo Night respectively.

Listen to live music from the Indian Outlaw Band, and watch the return of the Cape Fear Catfish Friday night, and get ready to feel the nostalgia while re-living your favorite meddling memories Saturday.

Single-game tickets to all 2023-24 Marksmen home games are on sale at marksmenhockey.com.

